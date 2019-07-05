Economic Survey 2019: Loking ahead

* FY20 GDP growth seen at 7 per cent on stable macroeconomic conditions. To become $5 trillion economy by FY25, India must sustain 8 per cent growth.

* Need for a “virtuous cycle” of savings, investment and exports. Private investment to be a key driver for demand, capacity, labour productivity, new technology, creative destruction and job creation.

* Investment rate is expected to pick up on the back of higher credit growth and improved demand. The higher capacity utilisation and uptick in business expectations should increase investment activity in fiscal 2019-20.

* Accommodative monetary policy is expected to lower lending rates. Capex cycle might see an uptick with signs of continuing resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector.

* Calls for incentivising’ smaller firms to grow big. Bats for a sunset clause of less than 10 years, with necessary grandfathering, for all size-based incentives and deregulating labour law restrictions to create more jobs, as evident from Rajasthan.

* Nudge people for desirable behaviour to enable transition from ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ to ‘BADLAV’ (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi), from ‘Swachh Bharat’ to ‘Sundar Bharat’, from ‘Give it up” for the LPG subsidy to ‘Think about the Subsidy’.

* Need to prepare for ageing by investing in healthcare and by increasing the retirement age in a phased manner, need to consolidate/merge schools by states to make them viable rather than build new ones with significant decline to be seen in elementary school-going children (5-14 age group) over next two decades

* Delays in contract enforcement and disposal resolution are the “single biggest hurdle” to ease of doing business. 100 per cent clearance rate achievable by filling out 2,279 vacancies in the lower courts and 93 in High Courts, with states of UP, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal needing special attention.

* Rural consumption is expected to rise with cash transfer scheme (PM – Kisan) along with pick up in food prices resulting in increasing rural incomes and spending capacity and hence rural consumption demand. However, this will depend on turnaround of monsoon.

* Oil prices are expected to fall in FY20 from the current level which is expected to provide a positive push to consumption.