Economic Survey 2019-20: Push for privatising education, alarm raised over high fees

New Delhi: Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy V Subramanian presents the Economic Survey 2019-20 during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI1_31_2020_000165B)

The Economic Survey 2019-2020 pushes for the privatisation of the education sector, even as it quotes data on students in private institutions spending much more than those in government. It also flags unaffordable tuition fee as one reason forcing the poor out of higher education.

The Survey proposes privatisation of education “at all levels” as a policy initiative to “fast-track entrepreneurship” and consequently wealth creation. It links literacy levels to start-up activity and cites the example of the eastern parts of the country, which have the lowest literacy rate of about 59.6 per cent and also the lowest rate of new firms being set up.

At present, despite being the third largest ecosystem for entrepreneurship in the world, India appears to have lower rates of formal entrepreneurship on a per-capita basis when compared to other countries, according to the Survey.

“Higher education levels in a district enable the development of better human capital that relates to increased supply of ideas and entrepreneurs. Higher education also increases the supply of talent available to entrepreneurs for managing and growing their companies. Therefore, it is expected that districts with better education levels will have higher entrepreneurial activity,” it states.

“… measures to increase the literacy levels rapidly through the institution of more schools and colleges will spur entrepreneurship and consequently local wealth creation. Following the successful contribution of privatisation of engineering colleges to India’s software exports, governments could also explore the privatisation of education to augment education capacity at all levels of education,” the Survey further suggests.

However, the Survey also emphasises the importance of “role of public sector in the delivery of social services such as education and health” to sustain “momentum in human development and to further accelerate it”.

The Survey cites the National Sample Survey report to point out that a student enrolled in a private institution is spending more than a student in a government institution. For instance, the average expenditure for a student in a government school at the primary level is Rs 1,253 in a year, while that in a private school spends Rs 12,889.

