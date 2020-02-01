Economic survey 2019- 20: Highways need `19.63L cr by FY25

The share of transport sector in GVA for FY18 was about 4.77 per cent, of which the share of road transport was at 3.06 per cent, followed by railways (0.75 per cent), air transport (0.15 per cent) and water transport (0.06 per cent). The share of transport sector in GVA for FY18 was about 4.77 per cent, of which the share of road transport was at 3.06 per cent, followed by railways (0.75 per cent), air transport (0.15 per cent) and water transport (0.06 per cent).

India’s highways sector requires Rs 19.63 lakh crore investment by 2024-25, the Economic Survey said on Friday. Terming that a robust highways sector was necessary to propel economic growth, it said of the total Rs 102-lakh crore investment needed for infrastructure projected by the National Infrastructure Pipeline, during 2020 to 2025, highways will need Rs 19.63 lakh crore.

Total investment in the roads and highway sector has gone up over three times in the five-year period of 2014-15 to 2018-19, it said. “Roads provide connectivity to remote areas, open up backward regions and facilitate access to markets, trade and investment. Roads should not be looked at in isolation, but as part of an integrated multi-modal transport system, which provides crucial links with airports, railway stations, ports and other logistical hubs.”

Of about 59.64 lakh km of roads in the country, the total length of national highways was 1.32 lakh km as on March 1, 2019. “The pace at which roads have been constructed has grown significantly from 17 km per day in 2015-16 to 29.7 km per day in 2018-19. However, the pace seems to have moderated in 2019-20,” the Survey said. Road transport is the dominant mode of transportation in terms of its contribution to GVA and traffic share.

The share of transport sector in GVA for FY18 was about 4.77 per cent, of which the share of road transport was at 3.06 per cent, followed by railways (0.75 per cent), air transport (0.15 per cent) and water transport (0.06 per cent).

