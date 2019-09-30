Economic slowdown: Core sector output falls by 0.5 per cent in August

The eight core industries in August recorded a 0.5 per cent decline in their output, according to data released by the government on Monday. The data comes in the midst of an economic slowdown, with the country’s GDP falling to a a six-year low of 5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Advertising

The eight core sector industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — had expanded by 4.7 per cent in August last year, PTI quoted data released by Commerce and Industry Ministry. The previous low was recorded at (-) 1.3 in November 2015.

While coal, crude oil, natural gas, cement, and electricity recorded a negative growth of 8.6 per cent, 5.4 per cent , 3.9 per cent, 4.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, fertiliser and steel production grew by 2.9 per cent, and 5 per cent, respectively during the month under review.

During April-August, growth in the eight core industries was up by 2.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent in the previous year.

Advertising

The growth rate in the production of refinery products dipped by 2.6 per cent in August this year as against 5.1 per cent in the same month last year.

Commenting on the data, rating firm Icra Ltd said: “The performance of the core sectors in August 2019 was disappointingly weak, with a broad-based deterioration in six of the eight constituents and as many as five sectors recording a year-on-year contraction in that month”.

The firm also said that the contraction in core sector growth confirms the view that the modest pickup in the IIP growth in July did not signal the start of industrial recovery.

Meanwhile, the government may seek an interim dividend of about Rs 30,000 crore from the RBI towards the end of the financial year to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 per cent of GDP for 2019-20, sources told news agency PTI. In the past, the government has taken the route of seeking interim dividend from the RBI to balance its account. Last fiscal, the RBI paid Rs 28,000 crore as interim dividend.

Last month, the RBI gave its nod for transferring to the government a sum of Rs 1,76,051 crore, comprising Rs 1,23,414 crore of surplus for the year 2018-19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised Economic Capital Framework (ECF).