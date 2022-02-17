Economic activity rebounding from Jan moderation; uptick in biz confidence: RBI

The recovery in economic activity is gaining strength and traction as it emerges from the third wave and the domestic macroeconomic conditions strike a path that is diverging from global developments, the Reserve Bank of India said.

“Both manufacturing and services remain in expansion with optimism on demand parameters and uptick in consumer and business confidence. As businesses return to a new normal, the job landscape is expected to improve,” the RBI said in its ‘State of the economy’ report. Farm sector conditions remain robust albeit with some signs of rural demand slackening, it said.

Even as monetary policy remains accommodative, global spill-overs have led to a tightening of financial conditions, the RBI said.

In conjunction with the decline in new infections, mobility improved in February 2022, with Google and Apple mobility indices surpassing levels sequentially as well as over a year ago, the RBI said. The Google mobility index for mobility around retail and recreation activities, parks, transit stations and workplaces reached pre-pandemic levels, while the Apple mobility index moved upward across all major cities. With the resumption of activity, electricity generation, picked up in the first fortnight of February, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, the RBI said.

Explained Investment push The capex budget, higher by 35.4 per cent over current year’s Budget Estimates, and rising to 4.1 per cent of GDP after inclusion of grants-in-aid to states, will be key to the investment push.

It said economic activity in India is recouping from a brief spell of moderation in January in view of the less virulent effects of Omicron. “Better planning and strategy, management of supply chain logistics and accelerated digitalisation helped firms mitigate pandemic risks,” the RBI said. Unlike in the first two waves, overall consumer and business confidence stayed resilient on the back of the accelerated pace of vaccination, better prospects on the general economic situation, household incomes and spending, it said.

Notwithstanding this unsettled global environment, the domestic economic situation continues to improve, the report observed. The Budget and the monetary policy announcement of February 10 have set the tone for a durable and broad-based revival, the RBI said. The renewed emphasis on public investment through infrastructure development is expected to crowd-in private investment and strengthen job creation and demand in 2022-23, it said.

It said higher spending and ease of doing business have brightened the outlook. India has once again emerged as the fastest growing economy among the major economies of the world according to the IMF, the RBI said.