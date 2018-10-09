‘Eased ECB norms for OMCs unlikely to arrest rupee slide’

The finance ministry expects state-owned OMCs to raise billion for 3-5 year for financing their permanent working capital, after the RBI relaxations. The finance ministry expects state-owned OMCs to raise billion for 3-5 year for financing their permanent working capital, after the RBI relaxations.

Relaxations in external commercial borrowings (ECBs) norms for oil marketing companies are unlikely to result in attracting dollar inflows because of the reduced interest rate arbitrage between domestic loans and international debt, industry sources said. This is unlikely to provide any immediate relief in terms of arresting the rupee slide, they said. Adding the estimated hedging cost of 4.50 per cent, the effective cost of raising external loans is likely to be 8.62 per cent, said State Bank of India’s Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh told The Indian Express. This may not be very attractive as the lending rate (MCLR) for a three-year loan by the State Bank of India is currently at 8.70 per cent.

“The latest move by RBI on relaxing the norms on overseas borrowing for state-run OMCs is a welcome step in the medium to long term but such a step may not be able to support rupee with an immediate succour,” Ghosh said, adding that Reserve Bank of India should consider more steps such as denominating the oil imports from Iran in rupees and opening dedicated dollar swap window for OMCs. At its monetary policy review meeting on Friday, the RBI kept repo rate unchanged at 6.50 per cent, against market expectations of a 25 basis points hike.

Even as the three-year LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate) is at 3.12 per cent, adding the spread and hedging cost takes the total interest cost to 8.62 per cent. In light of the sharp rupee fall and the associated volatility, firms would require to hedge their foreign currency exposure to manage the risks. The finance ministry expects state-owned OMCs to raise $10 billion for 3-5 year for financing their permanent working capital, after the RBI relaxations.

On Wednesday, the RBI allowed state-owned OMCs to raise ECBs for working capital under the automatic route with immediate effect. The overall ceiling for such ECBs has been set at $10 billion. The individual limit of $750 million and mandatory hedging requirements have also been waived. “However, OMCs should have a board approved forex mark-to-market procedure and prudent risk management policy, for such ECBs,” the RBI said.

This move was among a series of decisions by RBI and the government to arrest the rupee slide, which has fallen over 15 per cent this year. The Centre recently announced higher import duties on 19 items and the RBI announced steps to draw in more capital to fund the current account deficit. However, these steps have not been able to prevent the rupee from falling.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Thursday that ECB relaxation for oil marketing companies will not have a material impact on arresting the slide of the rupee and the government’s earlier moves like tariff hikes on non-essential items were also “not significant either”, as per a PTI report. It said the RBI “cannot afford” to open a special swap window for oil importers as it may push the overall forex reserves below the critical eight-month import cover mark. Such a window was last opened in August 2013, which was followed up with an NRI bonds issue of around $26 billion.

