Earnings outlook gives Sensex a boost

Updated: November 13, 2021 6:04:31 am
Led by IT, energy and realty stocks, domestic markets on Friday rallied by 1.28 per cent amid expectations of good corporate earnings and economic fundamentals. The Sensex shot up 767 points to 60,686.69 and the NSE Nifty index rose 229 points to 18,102.75.
Positive global cues led to a gap-up opening but profit-taking trimmed gains in the initial hours. “The momentum which was lost during the week was regained as inflation worries started fading with investors shifting their focus to good quarterly earnings, economic recovery and strong domestic macro data points … rally was led by IT, energy and realty stocks,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.
The rupee gained 7 paise to close at 74.45 against the US dollar.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-