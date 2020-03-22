DoT asks states to ensure critical telecom functions remain operational

Since experts said it was important for people to remain indoors as much as possible to break the chain of virus transfer from one person to another, almost all the states have announced restrictions in one form or another. (File Photo) Since experts said it was important for people to remain indoors as much as possible to break the chain of virus transfer from one person to another, almost all the states have announced restrictions in one form or another. (File Photo)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Saturday wrote to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union Territories to ensure that critical telecommunications services remained uninterrupted in view of many states curbing travel bans and movement restrictions to contain the outbreak of covid-19.

The DoT asked the states to allow the movement of staff maintaining these services as well as ensure continuous supply of power to these telecom units.

In the letter, DoT advisor K Ramchand suggested that the states allow free movement of people working on key and critical telecom equipment and infrastructure and ensure the support of police personnel as well as national disaster response force if the need be.

“The movement of vehicles carrying diesel for the diesel generator sets at critical telecom infrastructure be permitted.

“Also sufficient availability of diesel be facilitated,” Ramchand said in his letter to the state chief secretaries.

With experts warning that the country could likely enter the critical phase of community transmission and that it was important for people to remain indoors as much as possible to break the chain of virus transfer from one person to another, almost all the states have announced restrictions in one form or another.

