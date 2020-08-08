Trump order boosts US drug industry, no hit on India exports in short term: Experts

US President Donald Trump, in his August 6 order, directed executive departments and agencies involved in medicine procurement to identify vulnerabilities in America’s supply chains for essential drugs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) US President Donald Trump, in his August 6 order, directed executive departments and agencies involved in medicine procurement to identify vulnerabilities in America’s supply chains for essential drugs. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump late on Thursday signed an order that aims to boost domestic production of “essential medicines” and “critical” drug inputs in the country.

While India’s pharmaceutical industry has a major stake in the American drugs market and is among the biggest overseas suppliers to that market, experts said Friday the Trump administration’s attempt to localise the supply chain for drugs is unlikely to have a significant impact on supplies from India to the US in the short term. The experts, who cautioned it was still early to make a definitive prediction on the impact, however, said broader ramifications could follow if the US Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services were mandated to buy local.

Trump, in his August 6 order, directed executive departments and agencies involved in medicine procurement to identify vulnerabilities in America’s supply chains for essential drugs. Among the measures included in the order are mandates to the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) commissioner Stephen Hahn to draft within three months a list of essential medical products that are “necessary to have available at all times” in adequate quantities.

A month after that, the US Trade Representative will be expected to take “all appropriate action” to exclude essential medicines, critical inputs like drug ingredients, and medical products used during public health emergencies (medical countermeasures) from the country’s federal procurement product coverage. This would apply to “all relevant” FTAs and the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement.

Several experts tracking India’s pharmaceuticals industry, however, said the move appeared to be either posturing by Trump before the presidential election in November, or to be targeted essentially at China which, unlike India, is a larger exporter of key drug ingredients. India, on the other hand, is known for exports of its generic finished formulations, for which the US is the largest market.

Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (PHARMEXCIL) chairman Dinesh Dua said Indian drugs are “largely” not involved in US public procurement processes, though the industry has been keen on participating. “As the USA is a member of the WTO procurement agreement, they don’t encourage Indian companies to participate in public procurement processes and mainly involve the US, EU and other members,” he said. India’s pharmaceuticals exports to the US are valued ex-factory at $6 billion, according to PHARMEXCIL. Another industry executive said he did not see “any immediate impact” of the executive order. “But we will have to look at the essential medicines list they draft, and whether they have the capacity to produce the products in it without raising the procurement costs over the threshold. This would determine any potential impact,” the executive said.

As per this executive, a breather for the industry in India lies in the exemptions that the order gives. For instance, the order will not apply in cases where procuring domestic essential medicines will bring costs for the agency up over 25 per cent. It also doesn’t apply in cases where there are no sufficient domestic alternatives.

