Domestic institutions bought stocks worth over `55K cr in March amid panic selling by FPIs

When foreign investors and some retail investors were resorting to panic selling in Indian stock markets last month, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) led by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) were major buyers, thus preventing a major crash in the markets.

DIIs made net purchases of stocks of worth Rs 55,595 crore in the month of March this year. Investment by DIIs in March is the biggest monthly net purchases by DIIs in the last 15 years, according to data available with BSE. DIIs had made net purchases of Rs 16,933 crore in February.

DIIs include banks, development financial institutions, insurance companies, mutual funds and New Pension System.

The benchmark Sensex had crashed 23 per cent to 29,468.49 in March, mainly on account of heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who pulled out Rs 65,816 crore — also the biggest monthly withdrawals by FPIs so far.

“Domestic institutions, especially LIC, are contrarians in the market who buy shares when others sell and vice versa. Many of the blue chips were available at rock bottom prices in March,” said an institutional source.

However, the trend has changed in April when the Sensex staged a partial recovery of around 3,000 points. FPIs bought stocks worth Rs 1,345 crore and DIIs sold Rs 2,025 crore till April 9.

LIC is the biggest player in the stock market, with an average investment of over Rs 50,000 crore every year.

As on January 31, 2020, the Corporation had booked profits to the tune of Rs 23,273 crore from its investment in equities in 2019-20. The state-owned insurer realised a lower profit of Rs 23,621 crore from its equity investment in 2018-19, down 7.89 per cent from Rs 25,646 crore in the previous year. It had made a gross equity investment of Rs 68,621 crore during 2018-19.

FPIs were exiting from emerging markets like India in the wake of the uncertainties created by coronavirus pandemic and the business and trade dislocations across the world.

Wall Street and European markets had also tanked amid worries over the looming recession in developed countries. “DIIs, especially institutions like LIC, have the financial capacity to hold on to stocks for several years. They have been booking profits year after year,” said an analyst.

