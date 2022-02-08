Do ‘maximum best’: FM urges industry to be ‘Team India’ Inc

Asking the private sector to join ‘Team India’, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged the industry to step up their investments in line with the government’s push for capital expenditure. She further said that the investment in infrastructure will crowd in private investment, adding that there is a need to invest in sunrise sectors.

“I would think this is the opportune time for private investments to come in, expand your capacities, build new capacities , corporate tax reduced much before the pandemic … I would appeal to you to not let this opportunity go away,” Sitharaman said at a PHD Chamber post-Budget event. Sitharaman asked the industry leaders to do their ‘maximum best’ and join the ‘Team India’ and ensure that India is indeed the fastest growing economy this year, next year and the several years afterwards.

The government has estimated the economy to grow 9.2 per cent in the current fiscal. For the next fiscal, the Finance Ministry’s Economic Survey has pegged the GDP growth rate at 8-8.5 per cent.

“If India shall be the fastest growing economy among the large economies, I am sure that would also be because you have come forward, Iam sure it’s also going to be because India as a team — government and private — will have to work together. India as a team has to work together. It just cannot be the government doing it,” she said.

Noting the rise in government’s capital expenditure outlay by 35 per cent to Rs 7.5 lakh crore next fiscal, she said public investment in infrastructure will result in crowding-in of private investments.

Sitharaman said infrastructure has been built in the country over the years but there has been a disconnect with logistics and supply chains. “Understanding the length and breadth of this country, economic corridors are going to be built. Logistics hubs are going to be built so that you are going to have interconnectivity with all…infrastructure was built in the country. Since the time we had independence…huge temples of democracy they were called. We fell short because they were standing on their own.They have no connection with raw material supply points or ports, so logistics costs became too much. That is the disconnect which PM Gati Shakti will guide us,” she said.

The other track is the opportunities with startups and the sunrise sector, she said. “The young generation is coming up with various unicorns, this has given us new returns and a mind to invest in these new minds. Compliances have been made easy and this will inspire the coming generation who want to do business,” she said.