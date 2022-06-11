scorecardresearch
Friday, June 10, 2022
Divestment not for shutting CPSEs, but for efficiency: FM

Highlighting that public sector enterprises which were privatised between 1994 and 2004 are being driven by professionally run boards, the Minister said these companies have only improved.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
June 11, 2022 4:02:08 am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the principle of the government’s disinvestment programme is not to shut down any unit or company but to make them more efficient and professionally driven.

Highlighting that public sector enterprises which were  privatised between 1994 and 2004 are being driven by professionally run boards, the Minister said these companies have only improved.

Addressing the iconic week celebrations of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ here, Sitharaman said privatisation of CPSEs is intended at ensuring that these companies are run efficiently and cost effectively.

“So if we want to have that activity done professionally and open up spaces for people to come and do it, our interest is not to shut down, we want to prime it up, we want to have them to run far more efficiently.” With PTI

