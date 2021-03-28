Disinvestment target for FY22 imminently achievable says Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Saturday said the proposed initial public offering (IPO) by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) itself could garner Rs 1 lakh crore for the government (file)

Reiterating that the disinvestment target of Rs 1.75 lakh crore for fiscal 2021-22 was “imminently achievable”, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Saturday said the proposed initial public offering (IPO) by Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) itself could garner Rs 1 lakh crore for the government.



Speaking at a virtual conference by Jana Small Finance Bank, he further said that the retail inflation targeting by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has helped lower the volatility and level of inflation. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee has been mandated to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and lower limit of 2 per cent.