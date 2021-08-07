‘Digital economy helped prevent delivery leakages’

The digital economy in India is a tool for digital and social inclusion of citizens and has prevented leakages in the delivery of government schemes, said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

At the G20 Digital Ministers meeting hosted by Italy, Vaishnaw said direct benefit transfers have not only empowered people but also led to savings of over $24 billion in the last seven years.

“Providing digital identity Aadhaar to 1.29 billion users, opening bank accounts of 430 million poor people and linking both these to send the financial entitlements directly into bank accounts has eliminated leakages from delivery system,” Vaishnaw said.