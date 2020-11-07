Dharmendra Pradhan: Consensus on including LNG under GST soon

Union Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (File photo)

There is likely to be a consensus on including liquefied natural gas (LNG) under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) soon, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

According to a government release, he said the call from industry to include LNG under the indirect tax regime was a genuine demand and that a consensus was likely to develop on the issue soon.

He was speaking at a webinar on boosting awareness of benefits of LNG among end-users and promoting its use as a transport fuel. He asked industry to identify sector-specific requirements for expansion of LNG markets in India.

