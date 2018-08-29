RBI report: Govt claims demonetisation achieved its objective, Oppn asks where is black money

The RBI said banks received Rs 15.31 lakh crore, or 99.3 per cent, of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced. (Representational) The RBI said banks received Rs 15.31 lakh crore, or 99.3 per cent, of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced. (Representational)

Dismissing Opposition criticism after the Reserve Bank of India revealed that 99 per cent of 500 and 1,000 currency notes that were rendered illegal in November 2016 has returned to the banking system, the government on Wednesday said the decision of “demonetisation has achieved its objective quite substantially”.Talking to reporters, Economic Affairs Secretary S C Garg said objectives of the note ban, like checking black money, terror financing, promoting digital transaction and weeding out fake currency notes have been achieved. “I think demonetisation has achieved its objective quite substantially,” he said in reply to a question in this regard.

READ | BJP MPs stall adoption of contentious draft report on demonetisation

Garg also ruled out any cash crunch in the country. “There is no cash crunch in any party of the country,” said Garg.

The RBI in an official statement on Wednesday said that banks received Rs 15.31 lakh crore, or 99.3 per cent, of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on November 8, 2016, when the note ban was announced. This meant just Rs 10,720 crore of the junked currency did not return to the banking system as against initial estimates of about Rs 3 lakh crore would not return to the system as they may have been stashed away illegally to avoid tax.

Indian economy lost 1.5% of GDP, says Congress

The Congress was quick to pounce on the data to attack the government saying every rupee barring a small sum has come back to RBI. “Remember who had said that Rs 3 lakh crore will not come back and that will be a gain for the government!?,” former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted.

He said he suspected that the bulk of the currency not returned may be lying in Nepal and Bhutan, where Indian currency is acceptable, and some that may have been lost or destroyed. Stating that the country paid a huge price for demonetisation, he said, “Indian economy lost 1.5 per cent of GDP in terms of growth. That alone was a loss of Rs 2.25 lakh crore a year.”

“Over 100 lives were lost. 15 crore daily wage earners lost their livelihood for several weeks. Thousands of SME units were shut down. Lakhs of jobs were destroyed,” he said in another tweet.

Kejriwal demands white paper on demonetisation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the Modi government and demanded “white paper” on what was achieved through demonetisation. “People suffered immensely due to demonetization. Many died. Business suffered. People have a right to know – what was achieved thro demonetization? Govt shud come out wid a white paper on the same (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted.

In the past, Kejriwal and his party have hit out at the BJP-led central government over demonetisation. Last year, he had demanded an independent inquiry on demonetisation, calling it the “scam of all scams”.

Where is the black money, asks Mamata Banerjee

One of the fiercest critics of the note ban, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wondered whether demonetisation was enforced to allow some black money holders to quietly convert their money into white. In a post on Facebook, she said she now wanted to know where the black money had gone?

“Today, the RBI in its annual report for 2017-18 has vindicated our apprehension. 99.3 per cent of the money has come back to the banking system. My first question now is where has the black money gone? My second question, is this scheme hatched to allow some black money holders to quietly convert their black money into white?” she said.

