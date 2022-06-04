Demand offsets price rise, services PMI at 11-year high

The country’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in 11 years in May on strong demand and new orders despite inflationary pressures touching new highs, according to a survey.

The S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 58.9 in May from 57.9 in April, its highest since April 2011. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction. The growth was led by substantial pick-up in new business growth amid demand recovering following the reopening of the economy after the Covid lockdowns.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that the upturn in output reflected better underlying demand and strong inflows of new work and service providers mentioned that demand continued to strengthen following the lifting of pandemic-led restrictions, the survey said.