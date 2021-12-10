Delhivery foray into drone space

Logistics service provider Delhivery on Wednesday said it has acquired California-based Transition Robotics Inc (TRI), a company focused on developing unmanned aerial system (UAS) platforms. The announcement has come at a time when India is taking steps towards allowing delivery of goods through drones Transition Robotics Inc (TRI) has focused on taking novel vertical-takeoff UAS with advanced flight capabilities to market. In 2015, the company unveiled the JumpShip, a fully autonomous platform allowing commercial operators to combine the operational flexibility of multirotor with the efficient, fast flight of fixed-wing aircraft.

Benefits for Delhivery

Delhivery will get access to all intellectual property registered in the US to TRI with this transaction, strengthening its capabilities in a wide range of applications, including aerial photography, remote sensing, inspection, and surveys. Kapil Bharati, CTO, Delhivery, said: “While we continue to build our supply chain platform, we must look at long-term developments poised to shape the industry.”

Drone operations in India

Some entities have been allowed by the Civil Aviation Ministry to run pilot tests on delivery of vaccines using drones.