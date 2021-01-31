Delhi shifts stance, tweaks quarantine rules for UK flyers

The Delhi government has lifted the requirement of mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for passengers arriving from the UK and testing negative for Covid19 at the airport. This assumes significance as the Delhi government had earlier this month brought in the now revoked rule without sufficient notice — something which caught hundreds of passengers by surprise.

Rule for passengers arriving from the UK into Delhi

Earlier this month, with the Centre resuming flights from the UK that were banned on account of the mutated Covid19 strain, the Delhi government had deviated from the Union Health Ministry’s guidelines and mandated each and every passenger arriving from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days upon arrival. This was a surprise for more than 200 passengers onboard an Air India flight from London to the UK, given that the new rule had been notified after the flight took off from London. Air India, however, has contested this and said that passengers were informed about the change in rule at the London airport.

Norm relaxed

In a fresh order, the Delhi government has said that the situation has been reviewed and considering the low positivity rate of the UK returnees, it has been decided that the additional measure of compulsory institutional quarantine of travellers testing negative may not be required.

Status with UK flights

Last month, the Indian government had decided to suspend all flights from the UK — and these were partially resumed January 8 onwards. This was done in light of the spread of the mutated coronavirus strain, which originated in the UK, and spread to over two two dozen countries at the time, including in India. After assessing the situation pertaining to this mutated strain, the central government decided earlier this week to further extend the restrictions on number of flights from the UK till February 14.

Passenger guidelines

The travel guidelines for passengers remain the same in the extended restrictions. In line with the guidelines for other international arrivals, all inbound passengers from the UK will have to submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. All the passengers arriving from the UK also need to carry negative RT-PCR test report, for which test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to undertaking the journey.