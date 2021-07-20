Delhi High Court orders CBI probe after I-T officials deny sending email to private company

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enquire whether an email purportedly sent to a private company by the Income tax department is genuine or not. (File photo)

THE DELHI High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to enquire whether an email purportedly sent to a private company by the Income tax department is genuine or not, and warned of action against the officials in case their claim of forgery is found to be false.

The controversy revolves around an email received by the company from “donotreply@incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in” on May 31, informing it that it has been granted adjournment and time till June 14 to file reply to the notice.

However, the company received an assessment order on June 2. Officials of the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax Central Circle-6 submitted before the court that the email was not sent by them and all communications to firm had originated from delhi.dcit.cen6@incometax.gov.in.