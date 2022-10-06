scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

‘Delay in crediting EPF interest due to software fix; no loss to subscriber’

“For all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest,” it added.

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, epfo, EPF interest, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsFY22 is the first fiscal when the Centre’s proposal to tax interest on higher contributions to the EPF will come into effect.

The Finance Ministry on Wednesday clarified that there is no loss of interest rate for subscribers of Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the delay in crediting of interest rate for FY22 is due to software upgrade being done due to the tax tweaks introduced last year.

“There is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for change in the tax incidence,” the Finance Ministry said in a late night tweet in response to TV Mohandas Pai on Twitter.

“For all outgoing subscribers seeking settlement and for subscribers seeking withdrawal, the payments are being done inclusive of the interest,” it added.

In June, the Centre had cleared interest rate of 8.10 per cent for over 6 crore subscribers of the EPFO for FY22. The rate was earlier recommended by the Central Board of Trustees in March, after which it was then ratified by the ministry. FY22 is the first fiscal when the Centre’s proposal to tax interest on higher contributions to the EPF will come into effect.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:28:39 am
Next Story

Rising rates after four repo hikes: Turbulent times ahead for home loan segment

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement