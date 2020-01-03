December manufacturing PMI sees joint-strongest growth in 10 months

At the sub-sector level, growth was led by consumer goods. At the sub-sector level, growth was led by consumer goods.

India’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose at the “joint-strongest” rate in 10 months at 52.7 in December 2019, as new orders rose at the fastest pace since July, with companies ramping up production and resuming hiring efforts.

The PMI reading was at 51.2 in November. However, the degree of optimism signalled at the end of 2019 was the weakest in just under three years, reflecting concerns over market conditions, which could restrict job creation and investment in the early part of 2020, IHS Markit said.

“The headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI pointed to the joint-strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months. However, owing to a weak performance in October and November, the average quarterly reading for Q3 of FY19/20 was the lowest since the three months to September 2017,” IHS Markit said.

Commenting on the latest survey results, Pollyanna de Lima, principal economist at IHS Markit, said: “The uptick in manufacturing sector growth signalled by the latest PMI results will be welcomed by policymakers, particularly given concerning results observed in October. Factories benefited from a rebound in demand, and responded by scaling up production to greatest extent since May. There were renewed increases in input purchasing and employment in December.”

Following a subdued start to the third quarter of 2019-20, the Indian manufacturing industry took a significant step forward during December, it said. With new orders rising at the fastest pace since July, companies ramped up production and resumed hiring efforts. “There was also a renewed upturn in input buying. Elsewhere, rates of input cost and output charge inflation accelerated to 13- and 34-month highs respectively,” IHS Markit said.

Four of the five sub-components of the PMI increased in December, while suppliers’ delivery times was unchanged from the preceding survey period, it said. At the sub-sector level, growth was led by consumer goods, though intermediate goods also made a stronger contribution to the headline figure. Meanwhile, capital goods remained in contraction, IHS Markit said.

It said companies that signalled growth commented on the securing of new work, the successful launch of new products and improved technology. New work increased solidly, with the pace of expansion picking up to the fastest since July. Where growth was noted, firms reported marketing successes, new product drives and better demand conditions. “The uptick in total sales was supported by higher demand from overseas. New export orders expanded for the twenty-sixth month in a row, albeit modestly,” it said.

However, a note of caution is evident from the survey’s measure of business confidence. “The degree of optimism signalled at the end of 2019 was the weakest in just under three years, reflecting concerns over market conditions, which could restrict job creation and investment in the early part of 2020. At the same time, price indicators showed accelerated rates of inflation for both input costs and output charges … ,” Lima said. Buoyed by strengthening underlying demand, goods producers resumed their hiring efforts in December. The rise in employment reversed the fall noted in November and was the strongest since February. The pace of depletion was only fractional.

On the other hand, holdings of finished products decreased sharply in December. The rate of charge inflation was solid and the quickest in close to three years, it said.

