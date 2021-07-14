DA hike: Cabinet hikes dearness allowance to 28% for Central govt employees

In a major relief to central government employees and pensioners, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved a steep hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to 28 per cent from 17 per cent, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced.

The hike in DA and DR will be effective from July 1, the minister said adding that this move will impact 48.34 lakh central government employees and 65.26 lakh government pensioners.

“The DA rate which was 17 per cent earlier, has been risen by 11 per cent to 28 per cent,” the minister said.

Till now, central government employees use to get DA of 17 per cent on their basic salary. Last year, the Cabinet had approved a 4 per cent hike in DA for central employees, which was supposed to be effective from January 1, 2021. However, in April 2020, the increment was stalled due to the pandemic.

The DA and DR installments are due for four periods namely January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, January 1, 2021, and July 1, 2021.

However, Thakur said that the rate of DA and DR from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 shall remain at 17 per cent.

“The rate of dearness allowance and dearness relief for the period 1st Jan 2020 to 30 Jun 2021 shall remain 17 per cent,” he said.