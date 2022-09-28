Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees, pensioners

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners, Union Minister Anurag Thakur informed. The hike will be effective from July 1, 2022.

Additionally, the Cabinet also approved the extension of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) for another three months till December 2022. The scheme to provide free rations to 80 crore for three more months till December 2022 will cost Rs 44,700 crore, Thakur said.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

The Cabinet approved 4 per cent additional instalment of DA and DR to central government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1. The move is set to benefit approximately 50 lakh central government employees and over 61 lakh pensioners.

The additional financial implications on account of the increase of DA to employees are estimated at Rs 6,591.36 crore per annum, and Rs 4,394.24 crore in the financial year 2022-23 (8 months from July, 2022 to February, 2023). The additional financial implications in case of pensioners are estimated at Rs 6,261.20 crore per annum, and Rs 4,174.12 crore in the financial year 2022-23.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be of the order of Rs 12,852.56 crore per annum and Rs 8,568.36 crore in the current financial year, Thakur informed in a press briefing.

