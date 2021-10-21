Govt hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3% for central employees and pensioners

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved a hike of 3 per cent in dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners over the existing rate of 28 per cent of the basic pay/pension.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The new rates of DA and DR will be effective from 1st July 2021.

Briefing reporters about cabinet decisions, Union Minister for |Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur said that the decision will benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

Meanwhile, an official statement said, “This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.”

“The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum,” the statement said.

In another decision, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan including the institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity.