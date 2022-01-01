Current account posts deficit, at 1.3% of GDP

The nation registered a current account deficit (CAD) of $9.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the second quarter ended September of 2021-22, as against a surplus of $6.6 billion (0.9 per cent of GDP) in the first quarter and $15.3 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period (Q2 of 2020-21).

As per the RBI, the CAD was mainly due to the trade deficit widening to $44.4 billion from $30.7 billion a quarter ago.