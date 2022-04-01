scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Current account deficit widens to 2.7 per cent of GDP in Q3

The current account deficit was 1.2 per cent of GDP in April-December 2021 as against a surplus of 1.7 per cent in April-December 2020 on the back of a sharp increase in the trade deficit, the RBI said on Thursday.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 3:55:17 am
current account deficit, GDP growth, India GDP growth, Reserve Bank of India, foreign exchange, foreign exchange reserves, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsThe widening of CAD in Q3 of 2021-22 was mainly on account of higher trade deficit, according to the RBI.

India’s current account deficit (CAD) increased to $ 23.0 billion (2.7 per cent of GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021-22 from $ 9.9 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2 of 2021-22 and $ 2.2 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) a year ago in Q3 of 2020-21.

The widening of CAD in Q3 of 2021-22 was mainly on account of higher trade deficit, according to the RBI. Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of robust performance of net exports of computer and business services, the RBI said.

The widening of CAD in Q3 of 2021-22 was mainly on account of higher trade deficit, according to the RBI. Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of robust performance of net exports of computer and business services, the RBI said.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 23.4 billion, an increase of 13.1 per cent from their level a year ago.

“Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased sequentially as well as on a y-o-y basis,” the RBI said. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded an inflow of $ 5.1 billion, lower than $ 17.4 billion a year ago.

Portfolio investment recorded net outflow of $ 5.8 billion as against an inflow of $ 21.2 billion in Q3:2020-21. Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded outflow of $ 0.2 billion in Q3:2021-22 as compared with $ 1.6 billion a year ago, it said.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflow of $ 1.3 billion as compared with $ 3.0 billion in Q3 of 2020-21. There was an accretion of $ 0.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) as compared with $ 32.5 billion in Q3 of 2020-21.

Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December 2021, on account of higher net receipts of services and private transfers. Net FDI inflows at $ 26.5 billion in April-December 2021 were lower than $ 41.3 billion in April-December 2020. In April-December 2021, there was an accretion of $ 63.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).

