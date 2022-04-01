Current account deficit widens to 2.7 per cent of GDP in Q3

India’s current account deficit (CAD) increased to $ 23.0 billion (2.7 per cent of GDP) in the third quarter (Q3) of 2021-22 from $ 9.9 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2 of 2021-22 and $ 2.2 billion (0.3 per cent of GDP) a year ago in Q3 of 2020-21.

The current account deficit was 1.2 per cent of GDP in April-December 2021 as against a surplus of 1.7 per cent in April-December 2020 on the back of a sharp increase in the trade deficit, the RBI said on Thursday.

The widening of CAD in Q3 of 2021-22 was mainly on account of higher trade deficit, according to the RBI. Net services receipts increased, both sequentially and on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, on the back of robust performance of net exports of computer and business services, the RBI said.

Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 23.4 billion, an increase of 13.1 per cent from their level a year ago.

“Net outgo from the primary income account, mainly reflecting net overseas investment income payments, increased sequentially as well as on a y-o-y basis,” the RBI said. In the financial account, net foreign direct investment recorded an inflow of $ 5.1 billion, lower than $ 17.4 billion a year ago.

Portfolio investment recorded net outflow of $ 5.8 billion as against an inflow of $ 21.2 billion in Q3:2020-21. Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded outflow of $ 0.2 billion in Q3:2021-22 as compared with $ 1.6 billion a year ago, it said.

Non-resident deposits recorded net inflow of $ 1.3 billion as compared with $ 3.0 billion in Q3 of 2020-21. There was an accretion of $ 0.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis) as compared with $ 32.5 billion in Q3 of 2020-21.

Net invisible receipts were higher in April-December 2021, on account of higher net receipts of services and private transfers. Net FDI inflows at $ 26.5 billion in April-December 2021 were lower than $ 41.3 billion in April-December 2020. In April-December 2021, there was an accretion of $ 63.5 billion to the foreign exchange reserves (on a BoP basis).