scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 12, 2022
Must Read

Currency assets boost forex reserves to $631.9 bn

During the previous week ended February 25, the foreign exchange — or forex — reserves had declined by $1.425 billion to $631.527 billion. In the reporting week, the gain in reserves was fuelled by a rise in the foreign currency assets (FCA).

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 13, 2022 1:44:45 am
foreign exchange, forex, Forex reserves, foreign currency assets (FCA), Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsFCA increased by $634 million to $565.466 billion in the week ended March 4, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

For the week ended March 4, the forex reserves posted a gain of $394 million to end at $631.92 billion, data from the RBI showed.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

During the previous week ended February 25, the foreign exchange — or forex — reserves had declined by $1.425 billion to $631.527 billion. In the reporting week, the gain in reserves was fuelled by a rise in the foreign currency assets (FCA).

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

FCA increased by $634 million to $565.466 billion in the week ended March 4, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

Gold reserves fell $147 million to $42.32 billion in the reporting week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell $59 million to $18.981 billion, the RBI said. India’s reserve position with the IMF decreased by $34 million to $5.153 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement