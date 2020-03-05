CSR regulations to be eased; priority is to ‘decriminalise’ provisions: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The union Cabinet on Wednesday approved proposals to carry out decriminalisation of 35 offences under the Companies Act, and to remove imprisonment as a penalty for another 11 offences. The move is set to reduce the total offences under the Companies Act, which can attract imprisonment as a penalty, to 55 from around 95 earlier, according to a senior government official.

“The priority is to decriminalise the Companies Act,” said Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding the move was aimed at removing criminality from offences that did not have a malafide intent behind them.

Sitharaman also announced that the Cabinet approved a provision that would allow companies to offset any Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure exceeding the mandatory 2 per cent of profits against required expenditure in future fiscals.

All companies with a net worth of Rs 500 crore or more, a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs 5 crore or more are required to spend 2 per cent of their average profit of the previous three years on CSR activities every year.

Violation of CSR norms is also among the offences that have been decriminalised. The government had announced in August that it would not operationalise provisions of the Companies Act that included prison terms of up to three years for violations of CSR norms after receiving representations from industry.

A senior government official said that the move was a complete change in the architecture of the penal provisions under the Companies Act.

The Finance Minister announced that 23 of the 66 compoundable offences under the Companies Act would be dealt with through an in-house adjudication framework managed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and that seven such offences would be removed under the changes approved by the cabinet. A further 11 provisions will be amended to remove imprisonment as a punishment.

The Cabinet decision will also lower monetary penalties on another six provisions of the Companies Act, which had earlier been decriminalised.

The central government, in 2019, amended the Companies Act to recategorise 16 offences that carried imprisonment or fines as penalties to civil offences.

Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in Air India

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday allowed Non-Resident Indians, who are Indian nationals, to buy up to 100 per cent stake in Air India, for which the government has sought preliminary bids sale of its entire stake in the national carrier.

However, foreign investments in the national carrier including that of foreign airlines shall not exceed 49 per cent, either directly or indirectly. The government said substantial ownership and effective control of Air India shall continue to be vested in Indian nationals. It said in light of the proposed strategic disinvestment of 100 per cent of Air India, it has been decided that foreign investment in Air India be brought on a level playing field with other scheduled airline operators.

PSB merger gets in-principle nod from Cabinet

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday gave in-principle approval for consolidation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four with effect from April 1, 2020. “The banks’ merger is on course and decisions have already been taken by the respective bank boards,” the Finance Minister said.

The government had announced four new sets of mergers last August: Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India to merge to form the country’s second-largest lender; Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank to amalgamate; Union Bank of India to acquire Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank; Indian Bank to merge with Allahabad Bank. —ENS

Plan for direct overseas listing of cos approved

New Delhi: Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas announced the Cabinet has approved a proposal to allow Indian public companies to list their shares on foreign stock exchanges. Currently, Indian companies are only able to raise equity funding from foreign sources through American depository receipts and global depository receipts which are derivatives of equity shares.

“The listing of Indian companies in foreign stock exchanges is expected to increase the competitiveness of Indian companies in terms of access to capital, broader investor base and better valuations,” said a release by the Corporate Affairs Ministry, —ENS

