Credit offtake by industry up 6.4% in Jan

Amid a spike in credit offtake by the industry, non-food bank credit saw 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth in January, much above the 5.9 per cent level a year ago, as per latest RBI data.

The RBI said credit growth to industry rose 6.4 per cent in January from 0.7 per cent it the same month last year. Size-wise, credit to medium industries saw double-digit growth of 74.7 per cent, against 21.8 per cent a year ago.

Credit growth to micro and small industries rose to 19.7 per cent from 0.5 per cent, and that to large industries saw marginal growth of 0.5 per cent against a contraction of 0.2 per cent.