Covid-19 safety takes Budget papers online

In the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has decided not to print copies of the Union Budget 2021-22, which is slated to be presented in Parliament on February 1. Budget documents will be provided only through online means and Members of Parliament will get an e-version of these documents.

A dedicated printing press for Budget documents is inside the North Block. To maintain secrecy around Budget announcements, a large number of officials are required to stay together for weeks inside the press. This year, to stall any potential threat of the spread of Covid, all Budget documents will be provided online.

“It is true that there will be no physical copies this time, but a number of digital platforms and other modes of dissemination have been planned in addition to existing channels. There will also be a mobile app,” a senior government official said. The modalities of online dissemination of these documents will be announced closer to the Budget.

Apart from physical printing of documents, the process of distribution of the papers involves a number of workers. So far, a set of Budget papers with 14 documents would be loaded in guarded trucks and taken to Parliament on Budget day. This year, the speech and all Budget-related documents can be accessed on http://www.indiabudget.gov.in after its presentation.