COVID-19 Effect: Employer bodies seek longer working hours, easing of some provisions for 2-3 years

Suspension of labour laws for the next 2-3 years except for provisions of minimum wages, bonus and statutory dues, national data bank of migrant labourers and increase in the maximum limit of 33 per cent of workforce to at least 50 per cent after the reopening of industries were some of the suggestions raised by employers’ associations and industry chambers in their meeting with Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar Friday.

“A programme may be formulated for return of these migrant labourers to work by providing counselling to alleviate their fears on COVID-19, providing financial help for their transportation, providing free groceries for about six months, etc,” the release said.

The suggestion to suspend labour laws follows the Uttar Pradesh government’s move to bring an ordinance this week to suspend all labour laws, barring some provisions for the next three years, to give relief to the industry hit by the ongoing lockdown.

Some states, including Rajasthan, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, have already approved extension of their working hours.

The employers also sought relaxation of provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act to treat the lockdown period as lay-off, along with covering of wage expenses under CSR funds in view of the difficulties being faced by the industry and liquidity crisis, the release said.

Gangwar told the employer associations that the Ministry is consulting other concerned line ministries for resolving issues being faced by the industry, particularly the MSME sector.

Labour Secretary Heeralal Samariya said the focus should now be on reviving the industry and opening of the economy, to fully revive economic activities and employment opportunities.

The industry associations also suggested that power to the industry may be supplied at subsidised rates, along with resumption of all activities in non-containment zones.

The CII, among its recommendations, asked for extending the provisions of lay-off, suggesting allowing the industry to pay wages as per the lay-off (50 per cent basic plus DA) provisions for no work carried out for April and May.

The All India Manufacturers’ Organisation in its suggestions recommended setting up of a migrant labour welfare board along with relaxation in labour laws.

