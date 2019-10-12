Corporate tax cut: ‘Suit boot ki sarkar jibe stalled it, welfarism helped it’, says Arvind Subramanian

The corporate tax structure reforms announced by the NDA government last month were initially proposed four to five years ago but the “suit, boot ki sarkar” jibe made it difficult for the government to undertake the corporate tax reform, Arvind Subramanian, senior fellow at Washington-based Peterson Institute for International Economics and former Chief Economic Adviser, said.

Advertising

Speaking at the O P Jindal Distinguished Lectures at the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, Brown University, Subramanian said that in the wake of the current downturn, the government acquired the political capital to undertake more difficult reforms such as the recent corporate tax reform. Subramanian was CEA when former Congress president Rahul Gandhi directed the “suit, boot ki sarkar” jibe at the NDA government in October 2014.

“It’s a major corporate tax reform and partly driven by the fact that the backs are against the wall and it was kind of that we have to do something. I think this was an idea which was actually actively considered four to five years ago and rejected. I don’t want to go into all the personal angles here. But looking back I realise that the taunt of suit, boot ki sarkar, that the government was vulnerable to, also made it difficult to undertake the corporate tax reform. It’s this new welfarism that burnishes the pro-poor credentials that then you acquire political capital to do the more difficult reforms like corporate tax reform. There is a deeper thing going on which we can’t dismiss so easily and the corporate tax reform is an example of that,” Subramanian said.

Opinion by Surjit S Bhalla and Karan Bhasin | The making of history: Modi Econ 2.0 has started with a big bang

Advertising

He also said that if UPA-2 was paralysis, Modi-I was hyperactivity. “It was hyperactivity, but with vision. That can’t be a criticism,” he said in his role as commentator at the lecture series titled ‘India’s Economy: How Did We Get Here and What Can be Done?’

“New Modi welfarism is public provision of essential goods and services: cooking gas, toilets, banks accounts, power, housing and medical insurance and now water. It is vision…political strategising plus energetic implementation and follow-up, must be acknowledged”, he said. Commenting on other reform measures of GST, Subramanian said there might have been implementation challenges but those can’t be termed as lack of vision. For Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, he said, it’s proving to be insufficient, but the original conception cannot be faulted. “Even demonetisation cannot be accused of lack of vision,” he said.

Professor of finance at Chicago Booth School and former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, who was key speaker at the lecture series, however, said he disagreed with Subramanian about the measure having a vision.

“I find it strange to call demonetisation as something with vision. Of course, everything has a vision behind it but the question is: is it a coherent vision? Is it a vision that takes us forward? Unfortunately, I disagree with you on it,” he said.

Subramanian said India’s financial system has been kept alive basically through recapitalisation and now there is “twin plus twin balance sheet” challenge, wherein there are rising NPAs once again and intensification of corporate stress. “You saw the NBFCs lending, which was basically a weakening of regulatory standards. Now, as a consequence of limited action and limited reform, the fact that growth has been slow, we have gone from twin balance sheet, which had banks and infrastructure companies, to what I will call a twin plus twin balance sheet challenge, where on the financial side the non-bank financial companies have been added to the stress and the borrowing side, it’s not just big infrastructure companies but certainly real estate companies have also come into the problematic category,” he said, adding that investment and growth cannot durably revive without addressing this twin plus twin challenge.

Rajan, however, was more despairing. “Basically signs of deep malice, significantly lower growth and narrowing fiscal space (indicate that) India is losing its economic way. I will argue that perhaps the reason is, we are centralising power without a persuasive economic vision and if we do this we risk wasting the demographic dividend,” he said.

Brushing aside suggestions that slow global growth, trade and oil prices are behind the slowdown in India’s GDP growth and economic activity, Rajan blamed it on sins of both “omission and commission”.

“There is an attempt to say that this (slowdown) is because of outside.To blame the outside is probably wrong. What probably is a better explanation is that it is a consequence of not having invested since the global financial crisis and lack of significant reform over the same period. These acts of omission, in some sense, combined with acts of commission. The sequence of demonetisation and goods and services tax, essentially was the straw, that seems to have broken Indian economy’s back because it came at a time when the economy was relatively weak,” said Rajan.

Stating that while the country needs to enhance growth, Rajan said that investments in India have slowed down compared to its peers and that is a big cause of concern.

Pointing out Subramaniam’s study on GDP growth that hinted at a mis-measured growth, Rajan said while pre-2011, India had substantial investment, credit growth and rise in exports and imports but since then, what we have seen is everything has gone down except the GDP numbers.

Arguing that India must open up its economy, Rajan said that India grew stronger and saw higher investment, consumption and export growth “when India became a much more open economy” and today in some sense “closing down relative to the past. On the one hand growth has been relatively slow, but the fiscal is also a source for concern”.

Advertising

“What one would want for is slashing in some of the old regulations that hold back firms and focusing on improving the ease of doing businness…There has been some attention but largely focussed on world bank indicators of ease of doing business rather than the actual conditions in india on what prevents businesses from working easily,” said Rajan.