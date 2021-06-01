Core sector output up 56.1% on low base effect, triple-digit gains in steel, cement

Coal and fertiliser segments too saw positive growth. However, crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent in April as against (-) 6.4 per cent in the same month last year.

The output of eight core sectors jumped by 56.1 per cent in April, primarily on a low base effect and uptick in production of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity, official data released on Monday showed.

“This high growth rate in April 2021 is largely due to low Index base in April 2020 consequent to the low industrial production across all sectors caused by nationwide lockdown imposed to contain spread of Covid last year,” the Commerce Ministry said. The eight infrastructure sectors had shrunk by 37.9 per cent in April 2020.

As per the data, output of natural gas, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity rose 25 per cent, 30.9 per cent, 400 per cent, 548.8 per cent and 38.7 per cent this April, as against (-) 19.9 per cent, (-) 24.2 per cent, (-) 82.8 per cent, (-) 85.2 per cent and (-) 22.9 per cent in April 2020, respectively.

Coal and fertiliser segments too saw positive growth. However, crude oil output dipped by 2.1 per cent in April as against (-) 6.4 per cent in the same month last year.