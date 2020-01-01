Core sector output shrinks for 4th straight month

Production in this sector during August and September had dropped 0.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively. Production in this sector during August and September had dropped 0.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Growth in the eight core sectors of India’s economy contracted 1.5 per cent in November 2019, making this the fourth consecutive month that production in these sectors has declined. Overall growth has been hit by declining production in most core sectors, including a drop in electricity, steel and coal production, according to data shared by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday.

Core sector growth in August contracted 0.2 per cent, according to the Ministry, while the decline in September was 5.1 per cent — a drop that analysts then said had not been witnessed so far.

The growth of the country’s eight core sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity — is a lead indicator of the monthly industrial performance. These sectors grew by 3.3 per cent in November 2018, and their cumulative growth during the 2018-19 financial year was 4.4 per cent. The growth in April was recorded at 5.2 per cent — the highest this financial year so far — before it began to decelerate.

Electricity production, which makes up nearly 20 per cent of the index, dropped 5.7 per cent in November over the same month in 2018. However, the contraction in November was less than the decline of over 12 per cent registered in October.

Production in this sector during August and September had dropped 0.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Explained Fall lower than last two months Production in the core sectors dropped less in November, compared to the two months preceding it, mostly because decline in coal and electricity production was less. However, most sectors in this index, including coal, continue to be in the red. Electricity output is also still on a decline, reflective of a low level of industrial activity.

Steel production, which accounts for nearly 18 per cent of the index, continued on a trend of decline, with de-growth at 3.7 per cent in November. Coal, making up around 10 per cent of the index, continued to decline, but production dropped 2.5 per cent in November compared with an over 17 per cent drop in October.

Production in crude oil and natural gas also registered further decline of 6 per cent and 6.4 per cent, respectively. Refinery products, which make up nearly 30 per cent of the index, registered 3.1 per cent growth. Cement output, which declined over 7 per cent in October 2019, turned around in November. Growth in this sector was 4.1 per cent last month over the same month in 2018. Fertilizers, which accounts for nearly 3 per cent of the index, continued to be the only segment registering double-digit growth.

“Barring refinery products, fertilizers and cement, all five other sectors’ production contracted in November 2019. Most disappointing has been the contraction of electricity output in four consecutive months, which is a reflection of state of the economy,” said Devendra Kumar Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research.

