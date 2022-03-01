Core sector output grows 3.7% in Jan

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
March 1, 2022
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew by 3.7 per cent year-on-year in January on the back of strong growth in coal, natural gas and cement production, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
The crude oil and fertiliser sectors were sectors that saw a fall in output in January. Experts noted that the fall in core sector output growth in January to 3.7 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in December reflected that the third wave of Covid-19 infections had only a muted impact on India’s core sector.
