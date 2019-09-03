Core sector growth slows to 2.1 per cent in July

Growth of eight core industries declined to 2.1 per cent in July, primarily on account of contraction in coal, crude oil and natural gas production, as per data released by the government on Monday.

The eight core sector industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity — had expanded by 7.3 per cent in July last.

These core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Output of coal, crude oil, natural gas and refinery products recorded negative growth during the month under review.

Meanwhile, growth rate in production of steel, cement and electricity declined to 6.6 per cent, 7.9 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively, as against 6.9 per cent, 11.2 per cent and 6.7 per cent in the year-ago period. However, fertiliser output marginally increased by 1.5 per cent in July as against 1.3 per cent in July last year.

For April-July, the growth rate in the eight sectors almost halved to 3 per cent, as against 5.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year. The growth rate of these sectors have been on the decline since April this year. It slowed down to 5.2 per cent in April from 5.8 per cent in March. Then it came down to 4.3 per cent in May and 0.7 per cent in June.

The GDP data too has shown deceleration, with the growth rate coming down to an over six-year low of 5 per cent in first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly on account of sharp dip in manufacturing sector. —WITH PTI