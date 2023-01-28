Core inflation continues to be sticky, elevated: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday said even as inflation has eased in November and December, it continues to remain elevated.

The core inflation also remains sticky and elevated, he said. Consumer price-based inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, eased to 5.72 per cent in December from 5.88 per cent in November.

“Our inflation remains elevated, but there has been a welcome softening during November and December 2022. Core inflation, however, remains sticky and elevated,” Das said at the FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference organised in Dubai.

Speaking on the external front, Das said the slowing global demand is weighing on merchandise exports, but the country’s exports of services and remittances remain strong. The net balance under services and remittances also remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit.

“Consequently, the current account deficit is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability,” he said.

Das said that despite the hostile and uncertain international environment, the Indian economy continues to be resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals.

He said the journey of Indian financial markets through the last decade had been a story of steady progress with stability. Das said going forward, more significant challenges will emerge as the footprints of Indian banks increase in the offshore markets, the range of products expands, non-resident participation in domestic markets grows, and capital account convertibility increases.

Advertisement

The market participants will have to prepare themselves to manage the changes and risks associated with globally integrated markets, he added.

“The achievement of desired outcomes is contingent on financial institutions and market participants taking forward the reform agenda so that we have more vibrant and resilient financial markets,” Das said.

The governor further said the secondary market liquidity in g-secs is concentrated in a few securities and tenors. The MIBOR-based overnight index swaps (OIS) remain the only major liquid product in the interest rate derivative market.

Advertisement

He said a term money market remains absent despite a host of facilitative policy measures. Access of the retail segment to markets, especially derivative markets, needs to improve further.

In the forex markets, while corporates benefit from the tight bid-ask spreads, smaller users continue to face pricing disadvantages notwithstanding regulatory requirements for fair and transparent pricing.

Das said there remains a need to improve liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets.