scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Advertisement

Core inflation continues to be sticky, elevated: RBI Governor

Speaking on the external front, Das said the slowing global demand is weighing on merchandise exports,  but the country’s exports of services and remittances remain strong. The net balance under services and remittances also remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Friday said even as inflation has eased in November and December, it continues to remain elevated.

The core inflation also remains sticky and elevated, he said. Consumer price-based inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, eased to 5.72 per cent in December from 5.88 per cent in November.

“Our inflation remains elevated, but there has been a welcome softening during November and December 2022. Core inflation, however, remains sticky and elevated,” Das said at the FIMMDA-PDAI Annual Conference organised in Dubai.

Speaking on the external front, Das said the slowing global demand is weighing on merchandise exports,  but the country’s exports of services and remittances remain strong. The net balance under services and remittances also remains in a large surplus, partly offsetting the trade deficit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
Delhi Confidential: Lesson, Session
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
UPSC Key- January 27, 2023: Know about Republic and Democracy, Aditya-L1 ...
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
‘How do you make a still photograph speak?’: BV Doshi
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words
Replacing addresses with three words… the world of What3words

“Consequently, the current account deficit is eminently manageable and within the parameters of viability,” he said.

Das said that despite the hostile and uncertain international environment, the Indian economy continues to be resilient, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals.

He said the journey of Indian financial markets through the last decade had been a story of steady progress with stability. Das said going forward, more significant challenges will emerge as the footprints of Indian banks increase in the offshore markets, the range of products expands, non-resident participation in domestic markets grows, and capital account convertibility increases.

Advertisement

The market participants will have to prepare themselves to manage the changes and risks associated with globally integrated markets, he added.

“The achievement of desired outcomes is contingent on financial institutions and market participants taking forward the reform agenda so that we have more vibrant and resilient financial markets,” Das said.

The governor further said the secondary market liquidity in g-secs is concentrated in a few securities and tenors. The MIBOR-based overnight index swaps (OIS) remain the only major liquid product in the interest rate derivative market.

Advertisement

He said a term money market remains absent despite a host of facilitative policy measures. Access of the retail segment to markets, especially derivative markets, needs to improve further.

In the forex markets, while corporates benefit from the tight bid-ask spreads, smaller users continue to face pricing disadvantages notwithstanding regulatory requirements for fair and transparent pricing.

Das said there remains a need to improve liquidity for retail investors in the government securities markets.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-01-2023 at 05:16 IST
Next Story

152 complaints before interfaith marriage committee, says Mangal Prabhat Lodha

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close