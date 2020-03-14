Malls see decline in footfall; work from home, drop in airport trips hit taxi cos

Airline crew, airport staffers and CISF personnel said there was a slight drop in passengers over the past week. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira) Airline crew, airport staffers and CISF personnel said there was a slight drop in passengers over the past week. (Express Photo by Aaron Pereira)

With corporates and authorities turning to the principle of social distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19, business segments that are pegged to be at the heart of the “going out” economy are witnessing an unprecedented hit to their businesses.

Mall companies have seen footfalls reduce to a third of the usual with further decline expected caused by increasing clampdown on public places. Similarly, on back of plummeting airport trips and employers asking staff to work from home, cab aggregators are witnessing a fall in ride numbers. Additionally, with states ordering shut-down of cinema halls, film producers are postponing some releases slated the next few weeks.

Multiplexes, on which most malls across the country are dependent for attracting footfalls, are being brought to a grinding halt state after state. So far, governments of Delhi, Odisha, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka and Maharashtra (for cities including Mumbai and Pune) have ordered shutdown of cinema halls. With a chunk of concentration for multiplex companies in metro cities, the move is expected to drive down box-office revenues significantly.

India’s largest film-exhibition company PVR said: “We believe that this is a temporary situation and remain buoyant about the film business in India, and our own growth prospects”. Movie producers have also taken a stock of the situation and pushed back near-term releases. According to film business analyst Taran Adarsh, the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, in addition Hollywood pictures Mulan and The New Mutants, has been postponed.

Despite the sudden hit due to COVID-19, mall companies believe that bleeding in the short term to contain the outbreak is better than the disease continuing to spread. “The scare around coronavirus has had its impact. Our footfalls are down to 30 per cent in the malls we operate. We also run hotels and we are witnessing cancellations. We had marriage bookings for April and most of them are under cancellations. I, however, feel that given the circumstances, it is better to take a hit in the short term in order to control the speed of the virus and we are with the government and authorities on the same,” said Ankush Kaul, president, sales and marketing, Ambience Group, which operates malls and hotels in Delhi-NCR.

A consequent impact of people not going out is also being felt by ride-hailing firms. An executive at a Gurgaon-based ride-sharing firm said: “Trips to and from airports comprise a significant chunk of our rides and there is a visible decline in number of those trips. In addition, companies have implemented work from home for their employees. This is having an impact on our business”.

On their part, the cab companies are attempting to sensitise their driver partners given that the taxis are deemed to be close points of contact among the drivers and customers. “We are supporting drivers and delivery people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in quarantine by a public health authority. Drivers and delivery people in these situations will receive compensation for a period of up to 14 days. This has already begun in some markets and we are working to implement mechanisms to do this worldwide,” said Andrew Macdonald, Senior Vice President of Rides and Platform, Uber.

Responding to an e-mail query, Ola Cabs said: “We have set up a robust task-force consisting of members from various internal departments to ensure continuous monitoring and support for all stakeholders. A detailed health advisory has been shared with all our driver-partners and customers to educate them about the situation at hand, in line with the prescribed guidelines”.

While some segments such as shopping and retail will recover the losses faced in the current period with consumers only deferring certain purchases, most business segments like airlines, multiplexes, restaurants are incurring “non-recoverable” revenue losses.

“Directionally, we can say that people not going out for movies, for eating out, people not going out for shopping, there is a negative impact but quantifying it will be difficult. In some cases, the sales are only deferred and not lost. For shopping and retailing, some sales will be made up later. For cinema halls, taxi rides, restaurants, what is lost is lost. These are the segments of consumption, which have a non-recoverable impact,” said Arvind Singhal, CMD, Technopak.

