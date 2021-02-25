Coordinated action between centre and states on tax reduction in fuel prices needed: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the rising fuel prices have a cost-push factor and a far-reaching impact on the economy.

Speaking at the 185th foundation day of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Das said that there is a need for coordinated action between the centre and state governments to reduce taxes on petrol and diesel prices.

“There is a need for coordinated action between the centre and states because there are inherent taxes levied by both,” the central bank chief said adding that a calibrated reduction in taxes was important.

“We do realise that states and centre have their revenue pressures and require high sums of money to enable the country and people to come out COVID-19 stress,” Das said.

He also added that the revenue requirement and the compulsion of the governments are fully understood but having said that, the impact on inflation also is something which comes in from of the fact that petrol and diesel prices do have an impact on the cost of manufacturing, production.

Additionally, the RBI governor spoke on the Indian economy and said that India was able to recover to pre-outbreak levels out of most previous pandemics within two years.

“Four such severe pandemic outbreaks in India have occured, they are 1896 plague, 1918 spanish flu, 1958 Asian flu and 1974 small pox, it shows that all these were associated with and followed by contraction and deceleration in GDP…The recovery was however seen to be swift and complete within two years of these outbreaks except in the case of Spanish flu,” he noted.

More to follow