Conditions apt to allow a fiscal slippage: RBI Guv Shatikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo, source: Reuters) RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo, source: Reuters)

The prevailing economic conditions were apt for the Centre to invoke the escape clause in the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act that tolerates a deviation from the fiscal target of up to half a per cent of GDP a year under exceptional circumstances, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shatikanta Das told FE in an interview on Wednesday.

The extent of fiscal expansion such forbearance will allow is not immediately clear, as the government has not strictly followed the glide path laid down by the NK Singh committee, which mooted the escape clause, in early 2017.

Das said, “What is important at this point of time is next year’s fiscal deficit number. There it’s a policy call which the government has to take as to whether they will stick to the glide path which has been spelt out earlier or whether they would like to invoke the recommendations of the FRBM committee that in situations of stress, you can deviate up to 0.5 per cent”. He added, “That’s a policy call which the government has to take and if you see today’s overall economic numbers and other aspects, I think the conditions are quite appropriate for invoking that particular clause in the FRBM Committee’s report. To what extent the government will invoke it and whether they will invoke it is a call which the government has to take.”

Responding to concerns that cuts in the repo rate have not translated into softer yields on the benchmark government bond, Das said movements in the benchmark are the result of a variety of factors. “One is liquidity, one is the market perception of the fiscal outlook and then the market expectation that there will be a rate cut happening or not happening. It’s also about the market’s assessment of movement in crude prices,” he observed. On the RBI revising growth projections several times this year, Das acknowledged that the central bank was constantly working to fine-tune its forecasting mechanisms. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App