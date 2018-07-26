Collect information on GST-related grievances: CBIC to field officials

The responses will be collected from all GST zones and discussed with top finance ministry officials on Saturday, a week ahead of the Council meeting, the official added. The responses will be collected from all GST zones and discussed with top finance ministry officials on Saturday, a week ahead of the Council meeting, the official added.

In pursuance of the decision to exclusively focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the next meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has directed all field officials to collect information regarding their grievances on all issues related to GST. In a letter sent on Monday, all principal chief commissioners and chief commissioners of GST have been asked to contact MSME taxpayers and the related trade associations to know their issues and consolidate them by Friday, officials said.

“The next Council meeting will exclusively focus on issues of MSME. They are facing some structural policy issues, so the feedback from every zone will help in representing their problems in an appropriate manner,” a senior government official said.



In the 28th GST Council meeting held on Saturday, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had announced that the next meeting, which is slated for August 4, will focus exclusively on issues of MSMEs.

“The session would consider all aspects of GST with specific focus upon law, policy, procedure, notifications, rates, GSTN related issues affecting the MSME taxpayers/sector,” the letter said.

The field officials have been asked to collate all grievances in a broadsheet along with suggestions from traders and “feedback/comments/recommendations” from the respective zone’s commissioner for mitigating the issues, the letter stated.

The government is focusing on simplifying GST regime ahead of assembly elections in three heartland states and the subsequent general election next year. The Council in its 28th meeting last week had approved rate reductions for 88 consumer-centric items such as cosmetics, refrigerators, washing machines, small screen televisions and cleared the widely demanded exemption on sanitary napkins.

The Council has also taken steps to ease compliance burden for small businesses. A quarterly return-filing and monthly tax payments for businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 5 crore as against the earlier threshold of Rs 1.5 crore was announced by the Council in its 28th meeting, a move that is expected to benefit 93 per cent of the registered GST taxpayers.

Also, the system of reverse charge mechanism, under which the tax liability lies with the buyer instead of the seller, has been deferred to September 30, 2019. Reverse charge mechanism was already on hold until September 30 this year.

