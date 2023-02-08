scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Close to 7.70 lakh transactions carried out using retail CBDC: RBI DG

“The total number of (e₹-R) transactions (so far) are roughly about 7,70,000 but these are small value transactions so the amount is small,” the RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said.

Sankar said there are eight banks that are participating in the pilot phase and the RBI is planning to engage more banks. The pilot has been running in five cities, and the RBI is also looking to expand the retail digital rupee pilot to nine more cities, he said.
Listen to this article
Close to 7.70 lakh transactions carried out using retail CBDC: RBI DG
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Wednesday said close to 7.70 lakh small value transactions have been carried out using retail digital Rupee (e₹-R) in five cities so far.

The RBI had launched a pilot for retail digital Rupee (e₹-R), or retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) on December 1, 2022.

“The total number of (e₹-R) transactions (so far) are roughly about 7,70,000 but these are small value transactions so the amount is small,” the RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said.

He said at present more than 50,000 users and over 5,000 merchants are using retail digital rupee for transactions.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

Sankar said there are eight banks that are participating in the pilot phase and the RBI is planning to engage more banks. The pilot has been running in five cities, and the RBI is also looking to expand the retail digital rupee pilot to nine more cities, he said.

“We want the process to happen, but we want it to happen gradually and slowly. We are in no

hurry to make something happen very quickly. We have our targets in terms of users and merchants, and we will go slowly,” Sankar said.

Advertisement

Before launching the retail digital rupee pilot, the RBI had launched pilot in the digital rupee – wholesale segment (e₹-W) on November 1, 2022.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-02-2023 at 23:56 IST
Next Story

1 held 2 minors detained for lifting leopard cub, shooting videos with it

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close