Clear signs of economy slowing down: IIMA’s BIES survey

With sales and profit margins expected to fall, the latest round of Business Inflation Expectations Survey (BIES) published by Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) point to “clear signs” of the Indian economy slowing down.

“With moderation in sales expectations, profit margin expectations have deteriorated sharply,” states the survey released last week.

The 67th round of the survey, asks questions to 1,000 business leaders about the “year-ahead” cost expectations and factors influencing price changes such as profit, sales levels, etc.

“Firms’ sales expectations have remained subdued. Percentage of firms reporting ‘much less than normal’ sales has sharply increased to 33 per cent in November 2022, from 26 percent reported in October 2022. Only 22 per cent of the firms in November 2022 reported normal sales,” states the survey.

“With moderation in sales expectations, profit margin expectations have deteriorated sharply with over 40 per cent of the participating firms in November 2022 perceive margins as much less than normal,” it added.

One major advantage of BIES is that one can get a probabilistic assessment of inflation expectations and thus a measure of uncertainty.

It also provides an indirect assessment of overall demand condition of the economy. The companies for the survey were selected primarily from the manufacturing sector.