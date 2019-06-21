Clear evidence of economic activity losing traction: Shaktikanta Das

While announcing the Repo rate cut by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting (MPC) on June 6, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das had said there is clear evidence of “economic activity losing traction” with GDP growth in fourth quarter of FY19 slowing down to 5.8 per cent.

“Since the last MPC meeting in April 2019, greater clarity has emerged about the evolving macroeconomic situation. CPI inflation excluding food and fuel registered a 20-month low in April 2019 even as the headline CPI inflation evolved broadly along the projected lines. High frequency indicators suggest that the global economy could not sustain the improved performance in Q1 of 2019 in the face of a sharp slowdown in trade and manufacturing,” the RBI Governor said, as per minutes of the MPC meeting.

“Consequently, central banks in both advanced and emerging market economies have adopted an accommodative stance in monetary policy. Growth impulses have clearly weakened, while the headline inflation trajectory is projected to remain below 4.0 per cent throughout 2019-20 even after considering the expected transmission of the past two policy rate cuts,” Das had said.

“Keeping in view the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, there is a need for decisive monetary policy action. Hence, my vote is to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points. My vote is also to shift the stance of monetary policy from neutral to accommodative to send a clear signal,” he added.

According to Das, CPI inflation in April 2019 remained unchanged at the previous month’s level of 2.9 per cent, though there were significant compositional shifts. “Inflation in the food group increased sharply to 1.4 per cent in April 2019 from 0.7 per cent in March, with vegetables moving out of deflation after nine months. Inflation in the fuel and light group also rose to 2.6 per cent in April from the February low of 1.2 per cent, mainly due to an increase in the prices of liquified petroleum gas following increase in international prices,” Das said.

However, the rise in food and fuel inflation was entirely offset by a sharp fall in inflation in items excluding food and fuel to 4.5 per cent in April from 5.1 per cent in March – the largest monthly decline since April 2017.

“The moderation in inflation excluding food and fuel, reflecting weakening of demand conditions, was quite broad-based, spread across several groups like household goods and services, personal care and effects, education and housing. Inflation expectations of households in the May 2019 round of the Reserve Bank’s survey softened further by 20 basis points for the three-month ahead horizon as compared with the previous round, though they remained unchanged for the one-year ahead horizon,” Das said.

“In spite of my dilemma, I vote – albeit with some hesitation – to frontload the policy rate cut from 6 per cent to 5.75 per cent (a 50 basis points rate cut from my April vote to keep the policy rate at 6.25 per cent). This would provide an insurance to help prevent the output gap from widening further or the finance-neutral output gap (FNOG) from turning negative. The MPC will need to remain on guard and be prepared to provide such insurance in a symmetric manner if upside risks to inflation were to materialize,” RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had said.

“I also vote to change the monetary policy stance from neutral to accommodative. This is because the uncertainty around the upside risks to inflation I have highlighted will resolve only gradually over the next few months and can be factored into future MPC decisions in a data-dependent manner, but seem highly unlikely to lead to a rate hike at the next policy,” he had said. The upcoming Budget is, thereby, key to understanding inflation outlook, especially the response to the ongoing distress in agrarian economy, caused in part by low food prices and reflected in rural inflation of below 2 per cent as against urban inflation of above 4 per cent.