scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 09, 2021
MUST READ

CII: Treat cryptos as special class securities

Centralised exchanges and custody providers that may be established in India, must be required to register with Sebi and to adhere to KYC and AML compliance requirements that apply to financial markets intermediaries, it said.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi |
December 10, 2021 3:25:22 am
It also recommended extending treatment of crypto/digital tokens as ‘securities’ of a special class.

Cryptocurrencies or digital tokens should be treated as securities of a special class to which the provisions of existing securities regulations will not apply, and a new set of regulations appropriate to the context should be evolved and applied, industry body CII said in a statement.

This would mean regulatory focus on dealings and custody, rather than on issuance (except where issuance entails an initial coin offering to public by an issuer established here), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) said.

Centralised exchanges and custody providers that may be established in India, must be required to register with Sebi and to adhere to KYC and AML compliance requirements that apply to financial markets intermediaries, it said. It also recommended extending treatment of crypto/digital tokens as ‘securities’ of a special class. (With PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 09: Latest News

Advertisement