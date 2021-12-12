Three names in the fray for next Chief Economic Adviser

Ahead of the three-year term of the outgoing Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) KV Subramanian coming to an end next week, three names have been shortlisted for the position. Two women candidates — Pami Dua, Professor, Delhi School of Economics, and Poonam Gupta, Director General, National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) — along with Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal have been shortlisted by the government for the position, sources said.

A selection committee headed by Chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh had prepared the list and considered over 10 names. The Centre had invited applications for the position of Chief Economic Adviser in October after the incumbent KV Subramanian announced return to academia after the completion of his three-year term on December 17.

In December 2018, KV Subramanian, an ISB Hyderabad professor, took charge as the CEA, succeeding Arvind Subramanian.

Before joining NCAER in April this year, Gupta was lead economist, global macro and market research, International Finance Corporation and Lead Economist for India at the World Bank. She has earlier been the Reserve Bank of India Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and has also worked with the International Monetary Fund. She was last month inducted as a part-time member in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Career-long professor Dua was earlier a member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank. She has taught at the University of Connecticut and Yale University and has been a member of various RBI and government expert committees.

Sanyal, a former global strategist and managing director at Deutsche Bank, was appointed Principal Economic Adviser in February 2017.

With the pre-Budget discussions having already set in, Sanyal is likely to be given charge to oversee the work for the Economic Survey till the appointment of the CEA comes through, an official said.