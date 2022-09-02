Chidambaram for more loans to students

Banks need to increase lending to students, as education loans are investments to build the future of India, former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Twitter today.

The Indian Express had on Thursday reported regarding a slowdown in education loan disbursals as banks have started to report an increase in defaults, and that the government had asked banks to step up lending to the education sector. “Government is reported to have instructed public sector banks to step up the disbursement of education loans. Banks fell into the habit of rejecting loan requests because of the neglect of the government in the last 8 years. Banks are reported to be reluctant because of rising NPAs in education loans,” Chidamabaram said in a series of tweets.

This, he said, “is a specious argument”. He tweeted, “Of the loans that are outstanding, only 7.82 per cent (Rs 6246 crore) is NPA.” “This is nothing compared to the Rs 5,24,000 crore in 517 cases sacrificed by the banks under the IBC process. In the case of corporates, the loans waived are called ‘haircut’. In the case of students, it is called ‘default’,” Chidambaram said.

“If I were in Government, I would have cracked the whip. Education loans are an investment in the younger generation for the future,” the former finance minister wrote on Twitter.