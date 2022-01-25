Charging up electronic goods exports: Target $120 bn by FY26

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) aims to achieve exports worth $120 billion from the $300-billion electronics manufacturing target set for 2025-26, the second volume of a roadmap and strategies document of the Ministry showed.

“Furthermore, continuing on the path of import substitution, India’s domestic electronics market is estimated to reach at best $150-180 billion from the current $65 billion over the next 4-5 years. Thus, exports of $120-140 billion is critical to reach the $300 billion mark for electronics manufacturing,” the Ministry said.

Speaking at the launch of the second volume of the road-map, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said for achieving the target, the government would work as a unit and not in silos as had been the norm in the past. The Minster added the telecommunications department would not interfere in policy matters related to manufacturing of mobile phones and allied components. “Telecom department is not going to enter mobile manufacturing at all. That regime is not going to change,” Vaishnaw said, adding there would be other structural changes to the policies as well, which would improve the ease of doing business of mobile phone manufacturing companies in India.

In the second volume of the vision document prepared by the IT Ministry, prepared in extensive consultation with the industry and policy groups such as the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA), the Ministry has suggested that in order to achieve success at the global level in the long term and ensure that India remains at the forefront of electronics manufacturing, due focus on creation of domestic conglomerates was necessary.

“Financial incentives provided under the respective PLI schemes may act as a major booster for increasing the presence and manufacturing activities in India…,” the vision document mentioned.