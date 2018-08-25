Centre quotes just one scientific study to substantiate Oxytocin misuse

It is difficult from the scientific standpoint to assess that Oxytocin is one of the most frequently used adulterants in fruits and vegetables, according to a website. (Representational Image) It is difficult from the scientific standpoint to assess that Oxytocin is one of the most frequently used adulterants in fruits and vegetables, according to a website. (Representational Image)

To substantiate the rampant misuse of Oxytocin, the Central government has quoted 14 news reports and website blogs and just one scientific study in its counter affidavit filed with the Delhi High Court on Thursday. In fact, one website blog — snopes.com — states that “it is difficult from the scientific standpoint to assess that Oxytocin is one of the most frequently used adulterants in fruits and vegetables”.

The counter affidavit also did not quote the study commissioned by the Centre— published by Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) in June 2014 — which found that “exogenous Oxytocin injections do not influence its content in milk”.

The 2014 study stated: “Further, Oxytocin present in milk is rapidly degraded during intestinal digestion, ruling out its intestinal absorption and associated adverse health consequences, if any.” However, the counter affidavit states that the “unregulated and illegal use of Oxytocin is likely to involve risk to human beings or animals”.

A study conducted by National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) three years ago, which found that there is no scientific evidence that artificial use of Oxytocin has adversely affected progeny of cattle and buffaloes, also found no mention. NDRI functions under Ministry of Agriculture and Family Welfare.

Quoting the NDRI study, Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, had told the Lok Sabha on December 22, 2015: “The NDRI has informed that there is no scientific evidence that artificial use of Oxytocin has adversely affected progeny of cattle and buffaloes resulting in dwindling of livestock. However, continuous Oxytocin use could lead to a progressive addiction and lack of response to normal let down of milk.”

The scientific study quoted in the counter affidavit — published at an open-access website called biomedcentral— states: “We believe that our study findings would be a conservative estimate of the extent of oxytocin use since many women might have received the drug without explanation suggesting unnecessary use in government as well as private healthcare services.” This study does not mention what would be the harmful effects of Oxytocin on women.

The counter affidavit was filed by the Centre at Delhi High Court in a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by All India Drug Action Network.

Preeti Sudan, secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, did not respond to the queries sent by The Indian Express. Oxytocin is administered to pregnant women to “prevent and treat” postpartum haemorrhage (PPH). PPH accounts for about 35 per cent of all maternal deaths, says World Health Organization (WHO).

Oxytocin’s import has been banned by the Centre. From September 1, only Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), a public sector entity, would be permitted to manufacture and distribute Oxytocin in India. According to a source privy to the development, KAPL started production of Oxytocin for the first time on July 2.

On April 27, 2018, the Centre had stated that sale of Oxytocin via private retail chemists would be banned from July 1. However, fearing shortage, the date of implementation was postponed to September 1. In a turnaround, the Central government had on Tuesday decided that private retail chemists would be free to sell Oxytocin from September 1.

The Centre on Tuesday has also deleted the provisions that stated that the Oxytocin would be sold through government chemists only.

